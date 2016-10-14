Old Suicide 6 Ski Lift Chairs Sell Out in Minutes

Staff Report

Cindy Parker took the day off work to log on her computer at 10 a.m. Sept. 30. Suicide Six was selling ski chairs and she wanted to be sure she got one.

Parker used to teach ski lessons at Suicide Six. Her kids grew up skiing there and her family used to walk up the mountain in all seasons, sit on the empty chairs and take photos or have conversations. The mountain is important to her and she wanted to have a piece of its history.

Parker, who moved to Colorado three years ago, heard about the ski chair auction on Facebook. She logged in to buy her $350 chair, but the website froze and when she checked back three hours later, the chairs were gone.

Sixty chairs sold out in 15 minutes.

“I was bummed,” Parker said.

So many people tried to get a chair that the computer server crashed and there were reported technical difficulties with web partner AdminSports. Woodstock Ski Runners Vice President Christopher Adams doesn’t know for sure how many people tried to buy a chair, but he said 114 got through to the website before being told there were no more chairs.

The chairs are 38 years old and were sold as the resort upgrades to a new $1.5 million Leitner-Poma of America, Inc ski lift, complete with four-seat chairs, to be installed and running by December. Proceeds of the sale benefited Woodstock Ski Runners.

Adams said half the money will go toward the racing program. The other half will go to the Friday Program, which allows 13 area schools to use the mountain at a discounted rate on Friday afternoons.

Adams knew the chairs would be popular.

“A lot of people who have become dedicated skiers made their first turns at Suicide Six,” Adams said.

Suicide Six is one of the oldest ski resorts in the nation. The lift has been there since 1936. The chairlifts are novelties to some.

Peter and Melissa Gebhardt got lucky. Peter won a chair at a Ski Runners golf tournament auction.

The Gebhardts live less than a mile from Suicide Six and can see the mountain from their house. The family spends most of the winter on the mountain. They ski after school and all weekend.

“We’re big fans of Suicide Six,” Melissa said.

Peter plans to make the ski chair into a bench near his river. He wasn’t surprised the chairs sold so fast.

“I thought it would be fun to have a little piece of history,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of families feel the same way.”

There have been requests for chair Nos. 6 and 80, Adams said. Chair 80 is the last chair on the lift. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the resort.

There have been so many requests that Woodstock Ski Runners has an internal joke about it.

“Some of the mountain staff might be standing by with a can of black spray paint and a stencil. They can make any chair any number they want it to be,” Adams said.

Woodstock Inn and Resort is holding the other 20 chairs. Chair No. 1 will go to auction later in the year.

Woodstock Ski Runners is taking names for a waiting list and will give chairs to them if the original buyers don’t show for pick-up day.

This article first appeared in the October 13, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.