Oyster Stew Supper Turns 60

By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

EAST BARNARD — Sixty years ago, a handful of local residents got together to begin an event that the general public would come to love and would benefit local community groups.

Started as a fundraiser each October for the Broad Brook Fire Department, the Oyster Stew Supper was a popular occasion that drew large crowds whose members were enamored with the saltwater clam or mollusk.

“Why did we start the supper?” asked East Barnard resident and Fire Department founder Floyd van Alstyne. “Because we all loved oysters! It was an old-fashioned thing that many different organizations had at the time.”

According to local resident and firefighter Fran Carbino, who started cooking at the supper with his father-in-law, Bud Leavitt, in 1980, the late Erwin Willey was the event’s founder.

“He started it all,” said Carbino. “Bud was the second in line and he just turned 90 this year. He handed the cup over in 1980. All the firefighters are there. Everyone gets their hands in.”

With a dozen or so volunteers serving the meal, it was not unusual for several hundred people to attend. 96-year-old van Alstyne noted.

“You saw a lot of friends you hadn’t seen for maybe a year,” he said. “It was a good thing. And it made money which was good because the profits went to the fire department. It worked out well.”

Cooked in whole milk, butter, salt and white pepper, the stew’s recipe was written in pen by Leavitt on a white cupboard in the hall kitchen of the Community Hall until it was recently painted over.

“We don’t like giving away the actual recipe, but four sticks of butter are used for each gallon of oysters that are cooked until they’re pulled apart,” said Carbino. “Then they’re put in milk with some seasoning and let sit to marinate.”

Now considered expensive, oysters are currently going for $90 a gallon because of the specific kind that is selected – Chesapeake Bay Standard. This price is a far cry from the $5 a gallon when van Alstyne was a volunteer back in the 1980s. Approximately 14 gallons of oysters are used now in comparison with 20 gallons when attendance was at its peak.

“They’re the small ones,” said Carbino. “We don’t want the big ones. They don’t taste the same or sit in your mouth properly.”

Coming from far and wide, the supper is still well attended but has lost some of its numbers because of a change in generations, according to Leavitt, van Alstyne and Carbino.

“It used to be a favorite for older people,” said Carbino. “But now the younger generation is eating healthier and uses less butter and salt.”

Van Alstyne agreed.

“The younger generation isn’t as interested in it,” van Alstyne said. “Some think this may be the last oyster supper because of that. You have to have at least a dozen people serving, and it’s not inexpensive to run. It’s a different group now.”

Leavitt added that he thinks the reason is simply because the “old timers like oysters more than the younger people.”

Whatever the cause, the supper is still a favorite if only because it’s one of a kind.

“It’s remained popular,” said Leavitt. “People travel from pretty far away to go to it because it’s so good.”

And what’s the best part of the supper?

“A bowl full of soup,” said Leavitt.

And the worst part?

“An empty one,” he said. “So, we usually go back and get seconds.”

All profits from the meal, which amount to roughly $1,500, are donated to the Broad Brook Fire Department, according to Leavitt. The charge for adults is $16.

This article first appeared in the October 6, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.