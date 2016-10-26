Paul Crete Obituary, 87

HANCOCK — Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Hancock-Granville Community Church for Paul R. Crete, 87, who died Oct. 19 at his home in Hancock. Rev. Wayne Holsman will officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. There are no calling hours.

He was born July 27, 1929 in Pomfret, son of Joseph and Leona (Harrington) Crete.

Paul was raised in West Hartford and graduated from Hartford High School.

Following his education, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

After the service he moved to Marlborough, Massachusetts and worked as a repair technician for NYNEX in Framingham, Massachusetts until retiring in 1991. Paul moved to Bethel in 1991 and later moved to Hancock.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, hiking, boating and snowshoeing.

He is survived by four sons; Steven Crete of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Kenneth Crete of Clearwater, Florida, Timothy Crete of Rochester, and Richard Crete of St. Augustine, Florida; a daughter Cindy Cheever of New Braintree, Massachusetts; and eight grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Day Funeral Home, Randolph.

This obituary will also appear in the October 27, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

