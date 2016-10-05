Peter Sullivan Obituary

BARNARD and Marblehead, Massachusetts — Funeral services will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38) Winchester, Massachusetts on Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. for Peter A. Sullivan who passed away on Oct. 1. A Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary’s Church at 10 a.m. will follow. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be in the Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Oct 7 from 4-7 p.m.

Peter was beloved husband of Kathleen M. (O’Connor) Sullivan; loving father of Peter Sullivan and his wife Dana of Marblehead and Laura E. Sullivan of Derry, New Hampshire; cherished grandfather of Carter, Caroline, Peter, and Nolan; dear brother of John of Winchester, Thomas of Florida, Paul of Atkinson, New Hampshire, Madeline Emmons of Essex, Nannette Shanahan of Winchester and the late Arthur Sullivan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Barnard Volunteer Fire Department, 6220 Rte. 12, Barnard, VT 05031.

This obituary will also appear in the October 6, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

