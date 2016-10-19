Photos: 60th Annual Oyster Stew Supper

The 60th annual East Barnard Oyster Stew Supper held at the Community Hall had a line of guests waiting to be served throughout the night. This event supports the Broad Brook Volunteer Fire Department.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the October 20, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here