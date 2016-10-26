Photos: Cabaret, Performance by Pentangle Arts

Pentangle Arts presents “Cabaret”. The show runs this weekend Oct. 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. with a special Halloween performance Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. The play premiered 50 years ago and is still relevant today. The Kit Kat Club, where even the band is beautiful, takes you away from the troubles brewing in 1930s Berlin (or from today’s crazy world.)

Nancy Nutile-McMenmy Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the October 27, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here