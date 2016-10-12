Photos: GMHA Foliage Ride

The Green Mountain Horse Association (GMHA) hosted its annual Fall Foliage Trail Ride this past weekend. With foliage near peak in the area. The 60 plus riders were treated to four days of leaf peeping on horseback. Saturday the riders were treated to a “Squeels on Wheels” (catering out of Ludlow Country Store) catered lunch in a field with views of Killington off Densmore Hill Road in Hartland.

Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the October 13, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here