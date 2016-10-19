Photos: Pasta and Politics, 2016

The Windsor County Democratic Committee hosted “Pasta and Politics” on Saturday at Damon Hall in Hartland. And array of pasta, salads and desserts were served. Over 100 people attended. Candidates including US Senator Patrick Leahy and US House Rep. Peter Welch spoke at the political fundraiser. Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

