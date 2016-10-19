Photos: Peak to Peak Hike, 2016

The annual Peak to Peak hikes put on my Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park was held on Saturday, October 15. Participants chose from a variety of hikes guided by MBRNHP staff and volunteers traveling up Mt. Tom or Mt. Peg in Woodstock.

Herb Swanson Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the October 20, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

