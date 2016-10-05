Photos: Teens ‘Branch Out’ at ArtisTree

ArtisTree Community Arts Center and Spectrum Teen Center collaborated this year to put on a ‘Branch Out’ evening once a month just for TEENS at ArtisTree’s location in South Pomfret. There was open studios throughout the building along with food and outdoor games.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the October 6, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

