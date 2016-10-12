Photos: WitchCraft Event At Killington

A new event in Killington was held at the Snowshed Lodge at Killington Resort over Columbus Day weekend. Witchcraft was a weekend of Halloween events, crafts and fun, including a haunted house, pumpkin catapults and wagon rides.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the October 13, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here