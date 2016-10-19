Photos: Woodstock Nordic Ski Swap, 2016

A ski swap was put on by the Woodstock Nordic Ski Runners program. The swap was held at the Woodstock Elementary School and also offered a lasagna dinner and screened a movie produced by Charlie Kahn.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the October 20, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here