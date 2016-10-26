Photos: WUHS Football vs Windsor

Woodstock hosted Windsor in the final regular season game of the year on Friday, October 21. Both teams were undefeated at the start of the game, Windsor kept that title beating Woodstock 27-20. Look for the story in this week’s Vermont Standard (read it here )
Woodstock plays on Friday, October 28 at home against Oxbow at 7 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs.
Rick Russell Photos
A portion of these photos will appear in the October 27, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.
Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here