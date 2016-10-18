Police Searching for Robbery Suspect in Perkinsville

Staff report

Vermont State Police and Springfield police are surrounding a cornfield near Stoughton Pond in Perkinsville on Tuesday afternoon looking for a suspect in a Springfield credit union robbery.

Police say the man is armed and he used a 9mm handgun to hold up a local credit union around 12:30 p.m. The suspect then fled in a stolen car up Reservoir Road then crashed the vehicle on the Plains Road Extension, according to reports.

Police dogs are being called to the scene, according to Springfield Police Lt. Mark Fountain and Det. Shaun Smith.

Update, 3 p.m.: Police could not locate the suspect in the field.