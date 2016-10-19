Robert Matthews Obituary, 72

WEST WINDSOR — A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Brownsville Community United Methodist Church in West Windsor for Robert W. Matthews, 72, a longtime resident of West Windsor, who passed away Oct. 14 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in White River Jct., Rev. Christian Huebner, Pastor, will officiate. Committal services will follow in the Brownsville Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow at the church.

He was born Dec. 27, 1943 in Burlington, son of Ralph W. and Dorris (Wells) Matthews.

Bob was raised on a large dairy farm and attended school in Essex Junction and graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1962. He then attended Vermont Technical College in Randolph, earning his Associates Degree in 1964.

While at school in Randolph, he met Ann Farnsworth and they were married on August 21, 1965 in Hartland, at the Universalist Church. They moved to Windsor later that year, where Bob was employed at the former Cone Blanchard Machine Tool Company.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in Feb. of 1966. After serving in Vietnam, he returned to Windsor and again was employed at Cone Blanchard for 17 years until the plant closed. He then was employed as head of maintenance at the Ascutney Mountain Resort in West Windsor, and most recently at the wastewater treatment facility in Claremont until retiring due to poor health. He also served as sexton of the West Windsor cemeteries for over 25 years.

Mr. and Mrs. Matthews and young family moved to West Windsor in 1973. Where he built their current residence, which they moved into in Aug. 1976.

Robert was a quiet man who helped, both the living and the dead, the known and unknown. He cared for the dead by the constant upkeep he did of the West Windsor Cemeteries. He helped the unknown by the nearly six gallons of blood donated to the Red Cross. He helped people with his handyman skills and the “background items” that just get done when no one is looking.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Ann Matthews of West Windsor; one son, Roger Matthews and his wife, Denise, also of West Windsor; one daughter, Mary Winter of Weathersfield; one brother, Ralph Matthews and his wife Marilyn, of Newberry Park, California; four grandchildren, Elizabeth-Ann Matthews, and Josiah, Grace and Jonathan Winter.

He was predeceased by his parents; and an infant brother, Roger W. Matthews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brownsville Community Church at PO Box 176, Brownsville, VT 05037.

