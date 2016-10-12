Ronald Walker Obituary, 69

SPRINGFIELD —A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the Riverside Middle School Gymnasium in Springfield for Ronald K. Walker 69, who passed away on Oct. 2 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire surrounded by his family. Burial will be at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center. Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield on Friday, Oct. 14, 5-8 p.m.Ronald was born Dec. 20, 1946 in Brattleboro, son of Wilfred and Ruth (Rogers) Walker.He attended Springfield Schools and graduated from Springfield High School class of 1964. He later attended Hawthorne College, and the Police Academy.Ron served in the United States Marine Corps. 1st Battalion 9th Marines in Vietnam, where he was a recipient of the Purple Heart.After meeting in Dec. 1981, he married Elizabeth A. Gibbs on Aug. 16, 2003.He worked in the Machine Tool Industry, the Postal Service, as a Car Salesman and was employed as an Officer with the Springfield Police Dept., Woodstock Police Dept., Windsor Police Dept. and the Windsor County Sheriff’s Dept. After retiring from police work Ron worked at Kmart in Claremont, New Hampshire for 10 years.He was an life member and Past Commander of the V.F.W. Post 771 in Springfield, an active member of Vietnam Veterans Association, American Legion Post 67 in Chester, St. John’s Masonic Lodge 41 F.&A.M. in Springfield, the Springfield Lions Club, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and a member of the 19 National Organization. He was also a Shriner with the Springfield Clown Unit.Ron organized and was proud to bring the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall to Springfield. Ron also worked with Honor Flight New England to organize and fund raise to send Springfield area Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycle riding, traveling and visiting with family and friends.He is survived by his wife Liz of Baltimore; son Chris Walker of Smithfield, Virginia; daughter Deborah Walker of Chester; seven grandchildren – Bailey, Elliott, Molly, Brooke, Colt, Addie and Quinn; one brother Craig Colson of New Mexico; one sister Darnice Cook of Maine; special nieces and nephews – Lexi, Nick, Leanne, Samantha, and Erika; close friends Ronald, Art, Roy, and Jim; also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Ruth.Contributions may be made in his memory to Honor Flight New England, 1193 Hooksett Rd #2, Hooksett, NH 03106.

This obituary will also appear in the October 13, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

