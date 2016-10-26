Ruth Chandler Obituary, 89

Graveside services will be held Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. in Prosper Cemetery for Ruth L. Chandler, 89, of Woodstock, who died peacefully in her sleep at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on Oct. 24, with three of her nieces at her side, after a long battle with Scleroderma.

She was born on March 15, 1927 in Royalton, the sixth of eight children born to Nelson G and Ruth A. (Spaulding) Lamson.

She grew up on the farm in Royalton and moved, with her family, to South Pomfret when she was a senior in high school. She graduated from Woodstock High School in 1945.

On May 20, 1954 she married William M. Chandler. They were married for 53 years.

She worked as a waitress at the White Cupboard Inn and as a cashier at the A and P grocery store before going to work for Woodstock National Bank. She eventually rose to the position of head teller and then was head of the bookkeeping department and was made an officer before retiring after 30 years.

She loved the beauty of nature and being outdoors. Her flower gardens were a riot of color and her bird feeders were always full attracting many varieties of birds. Watching them gave her endless hours of pleasure. She loved cats and could often be found with one in her lap.

She was a phenomenal cook and truly enjoyed spending time in her kitchen. She delighted family and friends over the years with all kinds of pies, cakes, cookies, pickles, rolls, breads, jams and jellies and her baked beans and her macaroni and cheese were legendary!

She was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than spending time with them. Her parents, husband, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews meant the world to her. Her passing leaves an aching hole in our family and she will be greatly missed by all of us.

She is survived by two sisters, Helen Coburn of Keene, New Hampshire and Jean Tucker of Woodstock; one sister-in-law, Maydene Lamson of South Royalton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; four brothers: Guy, Frank, Robert and Clifton Lamson; and one sister, Marjorie Brigham.

Donations in her memory can be made to The Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr. #105, Danvers, MA 01923 or Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, 4832 Route 44, PO Box 702, Brownsville, 05037-0702.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the October 27, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.