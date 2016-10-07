Safford Commons, Habitat: Police Activity Won’t Deter Expansion

By Katy Savage Standard Staff

It’s been a year since the opening of Safford Commons, the affordable housing project in West Woodstock, was celebrated and tenants moved in.

Since then, police have responded to the complex 32 times.

Two months after people moved in, police broke up an underage drinking party there and returned the same day to arrest Bradley Parker of Hartford for an outstanding warrant for a burglary in Hartford.

Police have responded to civil matters, family fights, verbal disputes, a trespass order request and juvenile incidents. Police recently arrested Justin Olson, 27, at Safford Commons after he allegedly put a woman victim in a headlock while she was holding her son. Olson pleaded innocent to the charge.

“We get more calls from there than anywhere else in the town,” Woodstock Police Chief Robbie Blish said.

The village police department patrols the town 40 hours a week. Blish said Safford Commons is taking up more town hours, which are already limited with speed enforcement on Church Hill and Prosper Road, per residents’ request, and patrols in Taftsville and South Woodstock.

Safford Commons, a $9 million project, broke ground September 2014 after being delayed a decade because of a lengthy legal battle with neighbors that went all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Glenn Barr, one of the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case, lives beside Safford Commons. He called the people who built it “visual terrorists” and said the construction ruined his view of wildlife, like deer and turkey.

“It doesn’t really fit in with West Woodstock at all,” he said.

Michael Hirschbuhl, another neighbor, notices a police cruiser there every week. He’s said there’s late-night noise and cigarette smoke.

“I fear everything that we were warning people about has either come true or will come true,” said Hirschbuhl.

More Affordable Housing Coming?

There are 28 units in at Safford Commons now and more could be coming nearby with the help of Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity is proposing a three-bedroom and a two-bedroom duplex in a lot near Safford Commons. The homes would be sold to families for a price not to exceed 30 percent of their annual income.

The project is expected to cost $350,000. Construction could begin as early as March and the homes could be available next fall. It would take up one of four lots in part of Safford Commons’ original permit, reserved for affordable homes.

Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Heather Steliga was approached by Twin Pines Housing Trust about the lots for sale. She is aware of the police activity at Safford Commons and said that hasn’t deterred Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity’s pursuit of the building project.

“The need for affordable housing in this area is so great,” she said.

When asked if the police activity at Safford has discouraged applicants, Steliga said, “I hope not. I think these kinds of incidents can happen anywhere. It is, by and large, a peaceful community.”

Habitat seeks families who are willing to help build their own home. They have to be “hardworking.”

“We know the families (in need) are out there,” Steliga said.

But: “We’re having a hard time identifying families,” she said.

Hirschbuhl said this is the type of housing he wanted for Woodstock from the start.

“I would have loved to see that whole development be a Habitatstyle development so people had a chance for home ownership so they could be vested in the community,” he said.

The lots at Safford Commons are for sale for about $25,000. There are no plans for the remaining lots at this time.

“We haven’t actively pursued the other lots,” said Twin Pines Housing Trust Project Manager Will Giblin.

Safford Commons has a lengthy application for its rental units that asks potential tenants about income, employment history, childcare and medical expenses, in addition to previous housing and copies of social security cards for every household member.

Giblin acknowledged there have been problems.

“We have evicted some people due to those problems,” he said.

Twin Pines manages Safford Commons in addition to a number of other affordable units in the Upper Valley.

Giblin said it’s not common for Twin Pines to evict someone.

“A lot of our projects, we don’t evict people for years and years,” he said, though he didn’t have details.

Multiple calls to Twin Pines Director of Property Management Jennie Gibson weren’t returned.

Safford Commons has a waiting list of 30 people.

In all, Giblin said, Safford Commons has been positive for the community.

“We’re very pleased with it,” Giblin said.

Residents: Police Presence Is ‘Nice’

Residents of Safford Commons praised the maintenance personnel but criticized the landlord’s lack of response to certain situations.

“Trying to get a lot of help out here if there’s a problem, it’s hard,” said Samantha Fitzgerald, 27, who moved in last year.

Fitzgerald works at Dunkin’ Donuts in Quechee and lives at Safford Commons with her four children.

On Monday afternoon she sat outside her apartment smoking a cigarette. There was a camper parked near her and bins of wires and electronics on the ground.

There are “people taking pictures that shouldn’t be taken,” she said, mentioning that a neighbor had taken a picture of her belongings on the lawn earlier that afternoon.

“The landlord already knows we’re trying to clean everything up, moving things out because it’s a little crowded,” she said.

Fitzgerald said she’s had issues with neighbors, but like other Safford Commons residents, she liked the community.

“It’s nice to be able to let our kids hang out in the road,” she said.

The residents at Safford Commons plan to keep living there. They have only just heard of the project with Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity but welcomed the idea.

Rebecca Friedman, 34, has lived at Safford Commons for a year. She said a woman above her smokes inside her home.

“I’ve reported to Safford Commons multiple times…she does it anyways and they don’t seem to enforce it,” Friedman said.

Friedman works as a nurse. She grew up in Woodstock and formerly lived in her parent’s basement. Friedman “loves” living at Safford Commons she said, even though there have been neighbor issues.

“The cops do come by quite a bit, which is nice. It’s nice to have police presence,” she said.

Interested families can contact Upper Valley Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Heather Steliga at 457-5726 or executivedirector@uppervalleyhabitat.org.

This article first appeared in the September 29, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.