Sally King Obituary, 49

LEBANON, New Hampshire — Visiting hours will be held Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home for Sally A. King, 49, who died Oct. 1 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, after a strong and courageous battle with cancer. All are welcome to join the family for a reception and a time of fellowship following the service. Check website for details.

Sally was born Oct. 8, 1966, in Burlington, daughter of Harry and Gail (Audette) Hutchins.

While she grew up in White River Junction, she spent many summers in Florida with her Aunt Judy. She graduated from Hartford High School in 1985, where she was a state champion crosscountry runner.

Sally was married to Scott King, the love of her life, on May 14, 1988 at St Anthony’s Church. They lived in Grafton for a time before making their home in Lebanon. After a decade working for Dartmouth College, Sally worked for Ansys for 17 years.

Sally spent many years involved with Lebanon Girls Basketball. She spent many evenings with Scott walking around Lebanon. She loved her cats, as well as cruising in her ‘76 Corvette. Sally loved camping with friends and family, especially at the beach. She enjoyed sisters nights, but most of all she loved being a mother and was proud of her three children. Sally was a second mother to many nieces, nephews, and friends of her children, especially her nephew Alex.

Sally is survived by her husband; her children, Tyler, Heather and Matthew; her mother, Gail Hutchins of White River Junction; father, Harry Hutchins and his wife, Dot of Hartland; sister, Nancy Sykas and her fiance, Peter Nalette of Wilder, and sister, Mary Hutchins of White River Junction; and several aunts, nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed to Sally’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Norris Cotton Cancer Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756 or to the Lebanon School District c/o Lebanon High School Girls Basketball Program, 20 Seminary Hill, West Lebanon, NH 03784.

