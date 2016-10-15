Standard Wins Newspaper Of The Year Honor Again

Staff Report

For the third consecutive year, the Vermont Standard was named Newspaper of the Year in its category by the New England Newspaper and Press Association.

It was the third such award in the Standard’s 163-year history. It beat out other weeklies with up to 4,500 circulation. Other newspapers winning honors included Sunday Valley News and the Ellsworth American (Maine), which won the award for the sixth consecutive year. “This is an incredible achievement,” said Publisher Phil Camp. “I’m indebted to this community and my staff for another successful year.”

Three years ago, the Standard was named a Distinguished Newspaper in the same category. Unlike other contests, the Newspaper of the Year is judged by a panel of readers.

NENPA bestows awards on newspapers biannually. The Standard won the General Excellence award for small weekly newspapers at the 2014 and 2015 NENPA conventions.