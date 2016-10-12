This Week’s Headlines, October 13, 2016

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
A Fall Attraction of a Different Color
Top Stories
Permit Could Be Required for PYNK
Staff Report
Local Scouting Troop to Cease
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Quechee Woman, Sister Injured in Tragic Wrong-Way Crash
Staff Report
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
A Nice Guy and Girl Celebrate 65 Years
by Rick Russell, Standard Correspondent
Story Memorial Hall – 100th Anniversary
A Town Hall, and a Historic Clock, Turn 100
Turning Back the Clock: Winding Story Memorial Hall’s Clock is a Family Tradition
Clerks Handle Early Voting in a Controversial Election
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Woodstock Town Manager: ‘Snow Dump is 60 Percent Complete’
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
Vermont Standard Wins Newspaper of the Year Honor Again
Suicide 6 Ski Area Has New Manager
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Old Ski Lift Charis Sell Out In Minutes
Staff Report
Bridgewater Select Board will Meet Wednesday to Discuss Future of Bridgewater School
by Linda Maxham, Bridgewater Corners
Woodstock Faulkner Trail Improvements Lead the Way to Artistic Collaborations
SPORTS
Wasps Field Hockey Thrilled With Tie
by George Calver, Standard Staff
The Excitement Is Back for Girls Soccer
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
OBITUARIES
Helen Goodwin
Horace ‘Red’ Glaze
Ronald Walker
Thomas Rhoad
Vera Hoisington
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Woodstock Rotary Penny Sale, 2016
The annual Penny Sale fundraising event for the Woodstock Rotary Club was held at the Woodstock Union High School on Saturday October 8.
WitchCraft Event At Killington
A new event in Killington was held at the Snowshed Lodge at Killington Resort over Columbus Day weekend.
Apples & Crafts Event
The annual Apples and Crafts fair put on by the Woodstock Rec Center hosts artists and crafters at Bailey’s Meadow Field in Woodstock.
Photos: GMHA Foliage Ride
The Green Mountain Horse Association (GMHA) hosted its annual Fall Foliage Trail Ride this past weekend. With foliage near peak in the area.
WUHS Field Hockey
The Woodstock lady wasps took on Rutland as home in a match up that ended in a tie game.