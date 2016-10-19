This Week’s Headlines, October 20, 2016

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
On the Clock
Top Stories
Wells Running Dry As Region Copes With Drought
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Hartland Board Ignores Petition, Proceeds with Intersection
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Barnard Awards Fire Station Project Bid
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Safford Commons Tax Bill Doubles After Lister Error
by Michelle Feilds, Standard Correspondent
Junk Gone, But Struggles Remain for Hartland Man
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Story Hall Marks 100th with Well-Attended Celebration
by Tom Kenyon, West Windsor
Directory Lauds the ‘Amazing Cast’ of ‘Cabaret’
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
SPORTS
Boys Soccer Blanks Mill River
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Undefeated Records Raise Stakes in Rivalry Football Game
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Anne Brooke
Robert Matthews
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Fall Foliage Organ & Brass Concert
The Brownsville Church organized a concert presenting organist Christian Huebner, Skip Downing on trumpet and Diane Fleck on French horn. Pie was served after the performance.
Oyster Stew Supper, 2016
The 60th annual East Barnard Oyster Stew Supper held at the Community Hall had a line of guests waiting to be served throughout the night.
Peak to Peak Hike, 2016
The annual Peak to Peak hikes put on my Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park was held on Saturday, October 15. Participants chose from a variety of hikes guided by MBRNHP volunteers traveling up Mt. Tom or Mt. Peg in Woodstock. Herb Swanson Photos
Story Memorial Hall, Centennial
A celebration of the 100 years of Story Memorial Hall in West Windsor was held on Saturday, October 15.
Cross Country Ski Swap, 2016
A ski swap was put on by the Woodstock Nordic Ski Runners program.
Pasta and Politics, 2016
The Windsor County Democratic Committee hosted “Pasta and Politics” on Saturday at Damon Hall in Hartland.
WUHS Boys Soccer vs Mill River
The Woodstock Boys Soccer team took on Mill River on Monday, October 17 delivering their fourth shutout of the season with a 4-0 score at home.