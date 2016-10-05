This Week’s Headlines, October 6, 2016

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Apple of Her Eye
Top Stories
Driver Charges for Role in West Woodstock Crash
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Cartoons Question Killington Pico Association’s Ethics
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Bridgewater VFD Wants Old School to be New Station
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Board to Remove Logs Placed on Disputed Road
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
A Classic Piece of Pomfret Scenery Comes Down
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
KPAA, EDC Director Leaves for Job in Stowe
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Some Board Members Giving Up Act 46 Fight
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Blogger Documents (and Comments on) Select Board News
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Oyster Stew Supper Turns 60
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
When Mother Nature Dons Her Autumnal Party Dress
by Jennifer Flavey, There’s No Place Like Woodstock
Windsor County Drug Take-Back Day Slated for Oct. 22
Grace Coolidge Musicale Features Piano and Harp, Oct 9
Leave Your Troubles Outside and Come to ‘Cabaret’
by Alita Wilson, Pentangle Arts
Weathersfield Town Plan Is Under Review
by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Weathersfield News
WUHS Girls Soccer Extends Winning Streak
by Justin Smith, Standard Correspondent
Woodstock Field Hockey Team Atop Div. II Standings
by George Calver, Standard Correspondent
Boys Soccer Team Beats Otters Again
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Rushers Lead Wasps to Win 48-14 Against Mill River
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Committal – Henry Sr. & Beverly Ramsey –
Graveside services for Henry R. Ramsey, Sr., 81 who died March 28, 2008 and for Beverly E. Ramsey, 89 who died December 11, 2015 will be held on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. in the old section of the Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock.
Jean White
Josephine Searles
Marilyn Trottier
Sally King
Timothy Marsh
Peter Sullivan
Barnard Firewood Festival
Members of the community and Barnard Helping Hands gathered ad volunteers to cut and stack wood for people that are in need in Barnard.
Pumpkin and Apples at Billings Farm
Billings Farm and Museum held its annual weekend of pumpkins and apples which included crafts games and activities.
GMHA Dressage Weekend
Green Mountain Horse Association hosted its Dressage Show over the weekend.
ArtisTree’s “Branch Out’ Teen Event
ArtisTree Community Arts Center and Spectrum Teen Center collaborated this year to put on a ‘Branch Out’ Evening once a month just for TEENS at ArtisTree’s location in South Pomfret.
Performance at Lebanon Opera House
Buddy Guy performed on stage on September 25. Lake Stree Dive and Session Americana performed on October 1.
