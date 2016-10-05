This Week’s Headlines, October 6, 2016

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.

Apple of Her Eye

Top Stories

Driver Charges for Role in West Woodstock Crash

by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

Cartoons Question Killington Pico Association’s Ethics

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Bridgewater VFD Wants Old School to be New Station

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Board to Remove Logs Placed on Disputed Road

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

A Classic Piece of Pomfret Scenery Comes Down

by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

KPAA, EDC Director Leaves for Job in Stowe

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Some Board Members Giving Up Act 46 Fight

by Katy Savage, Standard Staff



Blogger Documents (and Comments on) Select Board News

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Oyster Stew Supper Turns 60

by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

When Mother Nature Dons Her Autumnal Party Dress

by Jennifer Flavey, There’s No Place Like Woodstock



Windsor County Drug Take-Back Day Slated for Oct. 22

Grace Coolidge Musicale Features Piano and Harp, Oct 9

Leave Your Troubles Outside and Come to ‘Cabaret’

by Alita Wilson, Pentangle Arts



Weathersfield Town Plan Is Under Review

by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Weathersfield News

SPORTS

WUHS Girls Soccer Extends Winning Streak

by Justin Smith, Standard Correspondent

Woodstock Field Hockey Team Atop Div. II Standings

by George Calver, Standard Correspondent

Boys Soccer Team Beats Otters Again

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent



Rushers Lead Wasps to Win 48-14 Against Mill River

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent



OBITUARIES

Committal – Henry Sr. & Beverly Ramsey –

Graveside services for Henry R. Ramsey, Sr., 81 who died March 28, 2008 and for Beverly E. Ramsey, 89 who died December 11, 2015 will be held on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. in the old section of the Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock.

Jean White

Josephine Searles

Marilyn Trottier

Sally King

Timothy Marsh

Peter Sullivan

PHOTO GALLERIES

Members of the community and Barnard Helping Hands gathered ad volunteers to cut and stack wood for people that are in need in Barnard.

Pumpkin and Apples at Billings Farm

Billings Farm and Museum held its annual weekend of pumpkins and apples which included crafts games and activities.

GMHA Dressage Weekend

Green Mountain Horse Association hosted its Dressage Show over the weekend.

ArtisTree’s “Branch Out’ Teen Event

ArtisTree Community Arts Center and Spectrum Teen Center collaborated this year to put on a ‘Branch Out’ Evening once a month just for TEENS at ArtisTree’s location in South Pomfret.

Performance at Lebanon Opera House

Buddy Guy performed on stage on September 25. Lake Stree Dive and Session Americana performed on October 1.

First Week of the Standard’s Fall Photo Contest – Contest Details