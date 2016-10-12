Thomas Rhoad Obituary, 75

WINDSOR — Funeral services were held Oct. 10 at the Old South Congregational Church for Thomas G. Rhoad, 75, a longtime resident of Windsor, who passed away Oct. 6, surrounded by his family at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Rev. Amanda Lape-Freeberg, Pastor officiated. Private committal services with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family in the Ascutney Cemetery in Windsor.

He was born March 18, 1941 in Windsor, son of Dr. Owen W. and Evelyn (Barris) Rhoad.

Mr. Rhoad received his schooling in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School in 1959. He then attended and graduated from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in History in 1963. Later that year, he entered the US Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, receiving his commission as a Naval Officer in 1964.

He married his high school sweetheart, Anne Marie Pascarelli, on Sept. 21, 1964 in Falmouth, Massachusetts and they took up residence in Norfolk, Virginia, where he served as a line officer on board the USS Pocono (AGC16) for three years before accepting an assignment to teach history at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. They returned to Windsor in 1970.

He started his long teaching career in Weathersfield and then at Windsor High School, where he taught U.S. History, Psychology and Modern European History and also served as a faculty advisor for the Student Council, until his retirement in 2004.

Mr. Rhoad was a longtime active member of the Old South Congregational Church in Windsor, and a member of the Windsor American Legion Post #25. He was also a member of the Vermont Retired Teacher’s Association, and the Mt. Ascutney Ski Patrol.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Anne Rhoad of Windsor; one son, Robert Thomas Rhoad and his wife, Erica, of The Plains, Virginia; one daughter, Suzanne Ambrose of Windsor; three granddaughters, Brittany Winter, Brooke Winter and Gwendolyn Ambrose, all of Windsor; one brother, David Rhoad and his wife, Barbara of Windsor; two sisters, Eleanor “Boots” Teach and her husband, Dick, of Buffalo, New York and Wendy Rhoad of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by one son, Jonathan Rhoad in 2009; his parents; and one brother, Robert Rutherford Rhoad, in 1957.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Old South Congregational Church, to benefit The Lift Fund, at PO Box 298, Windsor, VT 05089.

