Timothy Marsh Obituary, 50

BRATTLEBORO — A graveside service was held Oct. 1 at the family lot in the Ascutney Cemetery in Windsor for Timothy Allen Marsh, 50, a former resident of Weathersfield, who passed away Sept. 21, at his home in Brattleboro. The Rev. William Sheldon officiated.

He was born Oct. 11, 1965, in Claremont, New Hampshire son of Gary J. and Josephine Mae (Lamica) Marsh.

Tim received his schooling in Weathersfield and attended Springfield High School. He was employed at Hodgdon Brother’s Salvage Yard in Ascutney for several years, and later worked using his creative skills at various jobs. He had lived in Bellows Falls before moving to Brattleboro where he had resided for the past 10 years.

He was known to be a very generous person, almost to a fault-this was both concerning and endearing, that someone with so little was willing to share it with others. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit. He enjoyed his coffee, listening to music, drawing, building model cars, tinkering with electronics, hunting and fishing. He was very active and would bike and walk daily. Tim grew up on a gentlemen’s farm and loved playing with the animals and riding the horses. He was at home in the great outdoors and spent time in the woods and on the water. Tim had a big heart and was liked by everyone whom he came into contact with. He enjoyed finding and collecting “forgotten treasures.” Tim didn’t ask for much or want much, he liked his independence and privacy. Tim was once asked, which 3 items he would take with him on a deserted island (song, book and a luxury item) Tim ever so reluctant, responded “I would listen to Time in the Bottle by Jim Croce, and write my own book.”

Survivors include one sister, Donna Hryckiewicz and her husband, Henry of Milton, Vt.; one brother, Gary J. Marsh, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Weathersfield; four nieces, Samantha, Kansas, Victoria Marsh and Sara Pettit; and two nephews, Thomas and Patrick Hryckiewicz; several aunts, uncles and cousins; his friend, Margaret; and many individuals in Brattleboro whom Tim considered family.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Groundworks Drop in Center at PO Box 370, Brattleboro, 05302

