Twists, Turns, and Yellow Brick Roads: The Timeless Insight of George Perkins Marsh

Wednesday October 5th 6:30 – 7:30 PM

Norman Williams Public Library, 10 the Green, Woodstock, VT

While awestruck 19th century Americans celebrated many forms of human-engineered progress, polymath Vermonter George Perkins Marsh outlined a non-negotiable counter-balance. Today, Marsh’s 1864 magnum opus Man and Nature is a sacred time capsule that is screaming to be opened. Join Vermont author Mitch Frankenberg, author of Twists, Turns, and Yellow Brick Roads to open Marsh’s masterpiece and address his timeless intellectual challenge: Do humans exist above or within Nature?

Mitch Frankenberg is the author of Twists, Turns, and Yellow Brick Roads: A Declaration of Independence, Empathy, and Self-Reliance. He lives in West Rutland, Vermont with his wife, children, and three dogs.