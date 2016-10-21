Undefeated Records Raise Stakes in Rivalry Football Game

Woodstock Football vs. Windsor at James T. McLaughlin Athletic Field in Woodstock on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
By David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Woodstock versus Windsor. Every year it is the biggest game on both team’s schedule, but the stakes in this year’s regular season showdown have never been higher. Never have both squads entered their final game undefeated.
It might surprise some to realize that the two rivals did not always end the season against one another. When current head coach Ramsey Worrell played for Woodstock from 1990 through 1993, the two teams often met in mid-season.
But by the time assistant coach Zack Scott followed Worrell on the Woodstock roster, graduating three years later, the game had been moved to its current end-of-the-regular-season status. And although many years both teams had strong seasons, not once were both teams fielding unblemished records when they squared off on the gridiron. Scott’s senior game in 1996 stands out to Worrell, who played under longtime coach Jim McLaughlin, known as Coach Mac.
“I remember it vividly. My brother, Temple, broke the 1,000-yard barrier, in the game. And my dad was head coach for the game because Coach Mac was away at a funeral,” Worrell said.
Two weeks later Woodstock went on to win its first of its 10 state championships, defeating Lyndon 17-14 in the finals Twice Woodstock and Windsor have met a second time in the Division III state finals, a real possibility again this year considering the way both clubs have pummeled the rest of the competition. Woodstock won both of those contests, 39-21 to complete its first undefeated season in 2001 and 27-7 ten years later.
This year, as the Wasps and the Yellowjackets have steamrolled foe after foe, the two teams have been on a collision course. U-32 led Woodstock late in the third quarter before the Wasps pulled away to win 29-7. The Raiders played Windsor even closer, losing 28-21. Otherwise both teams have won every game on their schedules by at least 30 points.
“We’ve been playing them one game at a time, just like we were supposed to,” said quarterback Luc Issa. “Still we’ve kind of had one eye on this game most of the year. It’s going to be a big one.”
Alex Blaiklock concurred: “We’ve been excited to play this game all year long. They are good and they are tough. It’s the top two teams in the division. It should be a great game.”
Both teams have largely been successful at focusing on their weekly opponent, all the while knowing what loomed at the end of the schedule.
“Now we can finally talk about it,” said Worrell. “It’s two really good teams that should make for a fun, exciting game. It should be one of the biggest crowds we’ve ever had here. I’m hoping the town and the community all come out to support the team.”
