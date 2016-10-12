Vera Hoisington Obituary, 84

BROWNSVILLE — Services per her request will be held at the convenience of her family with burial in the Brownsville Cemetery in West Windsor for Vera O. Hoisington, 84, a longtime resident of Brownsville, who passed away Oct. 3 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

She was born Feb. 23, 1932, in Brownsville, daughter of Ray and Alice (Stokoe) Oakes.

She received her schooling in Brownsville and married Paul E. Hoisington on Jan. 9, 1949.

Vera enjoyed raising her family. She was fond of arts and crafts, and enjoyed knitting, sewing and crossstitching. She especially loved spending time with her family and many friends.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Paul E. Hoisington of Brownsville; one daughter, Pauline Angier of Canaan, New Hampshire; three sons, Lynwood Hoisington of Hartland, Emerson Hoisington of Brownsville and David Hoisington of Hartland; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Maurice Oakes and William Oakes; and by two sisters, Radeane Parker and Mary Fenwick.

The Knight Funeral Home in Windsor is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to her family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

This obituary will also appear in the October 13, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.