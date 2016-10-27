Wasps Field Hockey Team Advances in Playoffs

By George Calver, Standard Correspondent

A goal by co-captain Lily Doton just under two minutes into overtime play elevated the Woodstock field hockey team to a 2-1 win against U-32 and into the second round of the playoffs.

U-32 led 1-0 at halftime, Wednesday afternoon at Frates Field, and for the bulk of the second period it looked like the visitors, seeded as No. 7 might pull out a victory over the second-seeded Wasps. But with just 7:33 remaining Miranda Johnson took a pass from Lily D’Anna and powered the ball past the Raiders’ goalie.

It appeared doubtful that Johnson would even play in the second half after being hit on the kneecap late in the first period, but the Wasps’ leading scorer during the regular season toughed it out and rescued the home team from a potential upset.

After tying the game, the Wasps pressed to finish off U-32 in regulation play, but the team from Montpelier, which had lost to the Wasps 4-2 earlier in the season, held the swarming Wasps at bay to force overtime.

Doton’s marker sent her team into elation.

Woodstock’s next opponent will be the winner of a game Friday between Otter Valley and Burr and Burton. The next postseason round will be played at Middlebury College at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.