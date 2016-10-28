Wet Snow Fells Trees, Knocks Out Power

Staff report

Downed trees from heavy, wet snow caused widespread power outages in the Woodstock area Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The outages, which hit about 7,900 homes as of 7:30 a.m., could last until Saturday, according to Green Mountain Power spokesperson Kristin Carlson. GMP has called for assistance from additional crews from Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York, Carlson said.

Barnard (267) and Plymouth (194) have the most outages, as of 9:30 a.m. Crews in Barnard have been working to removed fallen trees all morning, according to scanner reports.

There were also some reports of accidents Thursday evening: one on Interstate 91 in Springfield and others on Route 9 in Brattleboro, according to the Vermont State Police.

There was also a close call in an accident on Route 4 in Woodstock on Thursday, but police said it was not weather related.