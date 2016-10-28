Woodstock Film Series Begins With ‘Dark Horse’

Woodstock Film Series presented by Billings Farm & Museum hosts 15 award-winning films screened in HD digital projection and Dolby® surround-sound October 2016 to April 2017.

Inspired by the surrounding countryside, the Woodstock Vermont Film Series transports viewers to distinctive cultures and destinations that share a strong sense of place. Through the medium of cinematography, we celebrate the diversity and joy of humanity and the powerful influence of place in our lives.

Seats fill quickly! Purchase tickets in advance: 802-457-2355 www.billingsfarm.org/filmfest

Saturday, October 29 • 3:00 & 5:00 pm Dark Horse (UK • 2015 • 1 hr., 25 min.) rated PG at Billings Farm and Museum

Set in a former mining village in Wales, an inspirational documentary of a group of friends from a working men’s club who decide to take on the elite “sport of kings” and breed themselves a racehorse.