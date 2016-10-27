Woodstock Girls Soccer to Face No. 1 Milton

Staff report

The Woodstock girls soccer team beat Lake Region 2-1 in overtime of the Division II playoffs Wednesday.

Olivia Marsicovetere scored the winning goal in overtime. Alexa Tsouknakis has the Wasps’ other goal.

Sarah Findesien, Rosalie Geiger and Hannah Milstone were “defensive standouts,” according to coach Greg LaBella.

Brittney Poljacik had 12 saves for Woodstock (8-6-1), which is going on the road to face No. 1-seeded Milton (12-2-1) in the next round of the playoffs Saturday at 1 p.m.