Woodstock Town Manager: ‘Snow Dump is 60 Percent Complete’

By Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent

The latest initiatives of the Woodstock Village trustees are well underway as construction of the new snow dump nears completion and the new village parking system will be ready in November.

“The snow dump is 60 percent complete,” Village Manager Phil Swanson told the board Tuesday night. He noted that new roads into the site off Maxham Meadow Way are almost complete and the monitoring wells to sample groundwater need to be drilled. “It’s coming along nicely,” Swanson said.

The plan is to begin using the new snow dump in the winter of 2018 after funds have been put aside for the extra fuel required to travel to the new site from the old one in the former “jungle” area that is now a riverside park in the east end of the village.

In other news, with rumors spreading on social media about possible clown attacks at schools, the Woodstock Police department was prepared for the potential threat to Woodstock Union High School on Friday, October 7. “We conducted a clown patrol last Friday but we did not see any clowns,” Chief Robbie Blish told the Trustees.

Police said later there was a statewide threat out for clowns that initiated the patrol.

Blish noted that the police department has received a grant to cover 50 percent of the cost for new bullet-resistant vests for its officers. He also noted that in a 39-hour Governor’s Highway Safety patrol for folks driving under the influence (DUI), they had one DUI arrest as well as 61 tickets and 94 contacts with motorists. Officers have also been patrolling the village on the new police bike whenever time permits.

Trustees also approved $500 toward Halloween Candy to support residents in the Maple Street, Golf Avenue and High Street area who are inundated with trick-or-treaters on Halloween. This portion of the community is blocked off by the police to ensure the safety of the children. Candy collection bins are also located at Town Hall, the Woodstock Elementary School, and the Police Department. The Woodstock Town Select Board will also be approached for financial support for candy.

Chief Blish noted that he is looking for someone to purchase the candy and coordinate distribution of that and the donated candy to local residents. “The police did it one year and people did not think we did a fair job,” he said. Anyone interested in helping out with this candy distribution should contact Chief Blish.

Also, sixteen people have submitted applications for the 16-employee parking spots available in the village.

“It’s working. There are people who are very interested in this,” Trustee and Parking Committee member Cary Agin said. He noted that the new meters, which will accept cash or credit cards, will be installed in the village this November.

Hearing that there was a possibility of their road name being changed due to concerns from emergency personnel, Highland Street Extension residents Mark and Jen Harris shared their concerns with Trustees. “We’re very much against making a change,” Jen said. “We’re not sure that changing the road name would address the issues…we think better road signage would alleviate the problem that emergency services has.”

Swanson agreed to replace the missing road signs on Highland Avenue and Mt. Peg Road (Highland Avenue Extension does have a sign but the concern is how closely related in name that road is to Highland Avenue) and noted that there are no current plans before the board to change the name of Highland Avenue Extension.

Village voters are invited to a special village meeting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in order to adjust an error in the budget approved during the March Annual Village Meeting. Funds were set aside to purchase a new police cruiser, but they were not allocated to the expense side of the budget for the purchase. Trustees tentatively approved the low bid of $21,200 from Gateway Motors for the purchase but will have to wait to see if the voters approve the change in the budget (which will not increase taxes) to purchase the vehicle.

In other business, the Trustees approved a new fundraising event on the Green for Saturday, October 29. Change the World Kids, in conjunction with Vermont Farmstead Cheese and King Arthur Flour, will be selling grilled cheese sandwiches and doing Halloween-themed face painting from 11-3 to support their community outreach and food justice work. The annual Peak to Peak hike event that starts on the Green with guided tours up Mt. Tom and Mt. Peg Saturday, October 15 from 10-2:20 and the Annual Halloween Parade of Woodstock Elementary School Students on October 31 at 1:30pm, as well as the second annual Lobster on the Green event on July 8, 2017 were also approved.



This article first appeared in the October 13, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.