Bald Mountain Theater Presents ‘Puss in Boots’ Sunday

Bald Mountain Theater presents a 13-town Vermont tour of their wildly original, allages adaptation of the classic story “Puss in Boots: Or How to Get Ahead in the World.” The show comes to Woodstock at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Little Theater.

What does it take to get ahead in the world? When a third son inherits nothing but a cat, he prepares to starve. But this is no ordinary cat! In Bald Mountain’s fast and fun new adaptation, “Puss in Boots” is ambitious, driven to push his master to the top. Which begs the question for the son — and for us all — what kind of success do we want?

Expanded from the original story, this lively adaptation by Bald Mountain’s creative director Ethan Bowen features a small yet dynamic cast playing many roles paired with a driving score that bursts into song. Bowen says, “This story is the American dream gone wild and we had a blast peopling the work with wonderfully vivid characters. Characters change on the fly, dialects flying every which way, and physical comedy is the rule of the day.”

“One of the most difficult aspects of this role,” says actor Tristan Rich-Goding, who plays the third son, “is training myself not to laugh. The script is funny whether you’ve heard it once or a hundred times.”

In addition to original songs and music by Justine Calnan-Cavacas and sets by Robert Melik Finkle, the play features Burlington actress Dana Block as Puss in Boots, Tristan Rich-Goding as the third son, and Christine Meagher and Toby Mueller-Medlicott as every other character and sometimes more than one at a time.

Suitable for ages 6 and older. One hour running time.

Tickets available at the door of each venue: $15 for adults, $10 for under 10 and over 65, and family of four $40. Reservations can be made by calling or emailing Bald Mountain Theater.

Founded in 2015, Bald Mountain Theater has made it their mission to bring great classic stories to life for all ages. Their first production was in July 2015: “Rain” from the short story by Somerset Maugham. This was followed in August 2015 by “There Once Was,” where we paired six great actors with six lesser known fairytales and let the sparks fly.

In spring 2016, Bald Mountain toured to nine towns with its highly regarded production of “Hansel and Gretel.”

February 2017 will see the return of Bald Mountain’s popular circus/theater camp. Future tours will include, in Spring 2017, our original adaptation of “Viking Tales,” from a boy’s own adventure story from 1910 by Jennie Hall. In July 2017 we will mount a performance by Artistic Director Ethan Bowen of the magical novella “Vleck the Box Painter” by John Gardner. August 2017 will see the annual return of “There Once Was” and fall 2017 will see the highly anticipated tour of “Jane Eyre.