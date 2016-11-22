SOUTH ROYALTON — A Memorial Service was held Nov. 20 at the Royalton Academy Building in Royalton for Barbara A. Nell, 72, who died Nov. 15, at the Gifford Medical Center in Randolph with her family by her side, after a battle with cancer.

She was born June 26, 1944 in Camden, New Jersey, daughter of George E. and Marie (Schultz) Hauschildt.

She attended school in New Jersey and in 1962 she graduated from Oakhurst High School in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

On Jan. 27, 1962 she married Rudolph C. Nell, III. They moved to South Royalton in 1968.

Barbara worked many years for Grants Drug and Jewelry in Randolph and for over ten years for Lucky’s Trailer Sales in Royalton before retiring in 2006.

She was a member of the United Church of South Royalton. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, gardening, baking, doing puzzles and traveling. She loved the ocean, traveling to Florida and Maine, seeing and collecting lighthouses and spending time with her friends at the Brightwood House.

She is survived by three daughters, Sherri Emery of South Royalton, Lori Couture of Tunbridge and Amy Lewis of Randolph; and nine grandchildren, Chad, Kevin, Alex, Walter, Gus, Rylee, Autumn, Bailey and Ty.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph in 1980.

A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Brightwood House to purchase birdseed and Halloween candy. c/o Carolyn Gregory 145 S Windsor Street, Apt.8, South Royalton, 05068.

Arrangements are pending at the Boardway And Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea.

This obituary will also appear in the November 23, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.