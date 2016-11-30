BROWNSVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Windsor for Betty M. Lemire, 73, a longtime resident of Brownsville, who passed away Nov. 27 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Rev. Charles R. Danielson will be the Celebrant. Committal services will follow in the Brownsville Cemetery in West Windsor. A reception for family and friends will follow at the church hall.

She was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Windsor, daughter of Warren and Jessie (Shambo) Becker.

She received her schooling in Windsor and attended Windsor High School.

She married Dennis W. Lemire in Windsor in 1962.

Betty was employed with Dick Springer operating his food service in Windsor and later worked in the cafeteria at Windsor High School for several years. She most recently was employed as a dietician at the former Claremont General Hospital. Betty was a loving wife and mother and truly enjoyed raising her family.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Windsor and the Brownsville Snowmobile Club. She was an avid reader and was fond of reading western novels. She enjoyed taking Sunday rides with her husband, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Lemire; two sons, Jeffrey Lemire and his wife, Genevieve, and Steven Lemire and his wife, Lydia; all of Brownsville; one grandson, Oakley Lemire; one sister, Nancy Sargent of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; three sisters, Margaret Ellis, Beatrice Bashaw and Patricia Tessier; and an infant sister, Donna Becker; and an infant brother, Danny Becker.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church at PO Box 46, Windsor, 05089.

