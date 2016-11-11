Clarkson Leads Voting for Senate

Staff Report

Alison Clarkson came out on top in the results of her first Windsor County senate race.

The Woodstock Democrat, who previously was a state representative for Woodstock, Plymouth and Reading, got 16.3 percent of the 94,835 votes, in unofficial results on Tuesday night, inching out seven opponents.

Clarkson, 61, will join incumbent Democrat Sens. Dick McCormack and Alice Nitka to make up the three senate seats in Windsor County.

“I’m pleased by my results,” said Clarkson on Tuesday night around midnight.

Nitka got 15.2 percent of the vote and McCormack, 14.7. Three Republicans lost out on the election— Mark Donka received 10.4 percent of the vote, Randy Gray, 8.6 percent and Jack Williams 7.9 percent in unofficial results, while Independent Scott Woodward unofficially got 5.5 percent.

McCormack of Bethel has been in office since 1989. He commended Clarkson’s lead in her first senate race.

Every time he showed up at a place to campaign, he said Clarkson was already there.

“She worked very hard and it shows,” McCormack said.

Clarkson far outspent her opponents as of the Nov. 4 filing deadline. She spent a total of $41,000 and raised $56,000. McCormack also spent more than double what he usually spends. He raised $19,738 as of Nov. 4 and spent $11,566. In previous campaigns he said he spent about $4,000.

McCormack anticipated a tougher challenge from Republicans than in past election. He sensed voter frustration with the Democratic Party.

“Whatever everybody is angry at, they’re angry at us,” McCormack said.

The three Democrats teamed up, often campaigning together and advertising together — a new approach, said Nitka that apparently worked well.

Nitka said she also spent more in this election than in her other elections.

Nitka and Republicans Donka and Gray spent around $5,000 as of Nov. 4. Williams spent around $1,500.

While McCormack said this election was harder than others, Williams, 67, of Weathersfield, said Windsor County is hard for Republicans to break through.

“I’m not surprised I didn’t do all that well,” he said.

The Windsor County senate race drew a number of candidates after Senate Pro Tempore John Campbell, of Quechee, left his post and started a new job as executive director of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs.

Independent Scott Woodward of Pomfret joined the race after the primary election. He raised $2,400 and spent about $1,700 as of Nov. 4.

“The results are of course disappointing, but not at all a surprise. It was always a long shot, both in terms of name recognition, resources and voters’ willingness to entertain voting for an Independent. If I run again, which I might, then I’m sure my odds will increase,” said Woodward in a written statement.

Gray, 46, grew up in the Springfield area. He was “very disappointed” in the results.

Donka, 59, lives in Hartford and is a police officer in Woodstock. This was his first time running for senator after twice running unsuccessfully for congress.

This article first appeared in the November 10, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.