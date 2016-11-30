PLYMOUTH — Services are being planned for this coming spring for Daniel Lee Moyer, 69, who died Nov. 26 at the Stoughton House in Windsor.

Daniel was born on Aug. 25, 1947 in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, son of Lloyd and Alice (Meyers) Moyer.

After his family moved to West Bridgewater, Dan graduated from Woodstock Union High School and moved to Plymouth in 2003. He spent 35 years working at WUHS as a custodian.

He was an avid follower of all sports, in particular college basketball and football. He loved fishing and watching wildlife. He was a passionate follower of the Woodstock WASP sports teams. Dan loved to make people laugh and succeeded in doing so often.

Dan is survived by his four siblings; Judith Moyer of Bourbonais, Illinois, Brad Moyer and wife Ann of San Diego California, Steve Moyer and wife Naomi of Plymouth and Jennifer Moyer of Souderton, Pennsylvania; as well as two nieces; and three nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a niece Ada Louise Moyer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Birches Camp, 2610 Lynds Hill Road, Plymouth, 05056.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vermont an online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the December 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.