Danny Owens Obituary, 55

PITTSFORD — Graveside services were held Nov. 1 at Poultney Village Cemetery for Danny R. Owens, 55, who died Oct. 26 at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Rutland on March 10, 1961, son of Allen and Irene (McFarren) Owens Sr.

Danny was a graduate of Colchester High School, class of 1979.

He was a self-employed building contractor, Owens and Sons Building Contractors, and for many years with J. E. McLaughlin Inc.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, skiing, golfing, the ocean and playing his guitar.

He is survived by his daughter Erica Bovey and husband Travis of Pittsford; one son Dylan Owens of Rutland; a brother, Allen Owens Jr. of Rutland; three sisters, Gail Owens of Woodstock, Kim Owens of Proctor and Lisa Wade and husband David of Proctor; four grandchildren Bradley Maniery, Breanna Bovey, Isabella Bovey and Briar Bovey all of Pittsford; nieces and nephews, Austin and Morgan Howard, Adam and Sarah Wade.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society.

This obituary will also appear in the November 3, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.