By Katy Savage, Standard Staff

The last time Nina O’Brien skied Killington was the U16 Vermont State Championships. She wiped out, lost both skis and had to hike her way back up the mountain.

“It was bumpy and snowing,” she said.

O’Brien recovered in her second run that year and finished second place, she remembers. She was 15.

Now, 18, O’Brien will be competing in her first World Cup on the same trail, Superstar.

Killington is hosting the Audi FIS World Cup this weekend for the first time in the resort’s history. This will be the World Cup’s first time on the East Coast, since 1991 when it was hosted in New Hampshire — and the first time in Vermont since 1978, when it was at Stratton Mountain.

“I’m really excited, it’s so cool that it’s at home here in the U.S,” said O’Brien, who made the U.S. Ski Team after she graduated from Burke Mountain Academy.

More than 80 women from around the world will compete.

O’Brien grew up in San Francisco and started skiing about when she could walk. Her family would make the three-hour drive to ski Squaw Valley in California before she came to Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont.

It was a much different experience from West Coast skiing.

“When I went to Burke I learned how to ski on ice and hard snow,” O’Brien said.

The East Coast skiers are looking forward to a return home for this year’s World Cup.

“East Coast skiers, we can deal with the wind and the cold and all that and we can enjoy it in a weird way,” said Alice Merryweather, who started competing in World Cups in 2016. “I think the East has more character than out west. Obviously it’s a lot icier.”

Merryweather, 20, grew up in Hingham, Massachusetts and attended Stratton Mountain School. She too remembers skiing in a championship race at Killington when she was 17.

She started competing in the World Cup in 2016.

“Having my friends, my family there, it’s going to be so amazing,” said Merryweather. “It’s really special to come back east. It means so much more to me when I’m there.”

Nine women who were confirmed registered as of Saturday will represent the U.S. They include Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin, Resi Stiegler, Nellie Rose Talbot, Keely Cashman, Lila Lapanja and Patricia Mangan.

The team trained on Copper Mountain for 2.5 weeks before heading east on Wednesday.

Unseasonably warm weather cooled just in time.

After temperatures reached 60 degrees Fahrenheit last weekend, the resort was blanketed with snow early Sunday morning.

Killington Mountain School Director of Racing Chuck Hughes said the course will be steep. The giant slalom course has a steep drop at the start and then a gradual, fairly steep pitch and then a second steep drop.

“The girls have to be ready for it,” said Hughes, who is overseeing the race course.

The World Cup is being held Nov. 26-27. Saturday’s schedule includes a free concert by OAR at the K-1 Base Area.

This article first appeared in the November 23, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.