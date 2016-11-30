NORTHFIELD — A service of remembrance was held Nov 26 at the Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland for Edward Jay Cook Jr., 99, of Northfield and formerly Cuttingsville, who died Nov. 21, at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield. Interment in Laurel Glen Cemetery in Cuttingsville followed the service.

He was born at home on the family farm in Mount Holly, on Jan. 26, 1917. He was the eldest son born to Edward Jay Cook Sr. and Helen Foster Cook. Ed and his three siblings, George, Frederick and Edith, grew up on the farm in Mount Holly.

Edward attended Mount Holly elementary school, graduated Rutland High School in 1935 and the University of Maine in 1940 with a degree in Agriculture/Animal Husbandry. Ed played high school football and went on to play four years of football at the University of Maine where he was an all-Maine and all-New England left guard. Following graduation, he had a short stint in a semi-professional football league.

Moving to Woodstock in 1941, Edward found his first job at the Windsor County Extension Service and where he met his future wife, Irene Fiske. Shortly after their dating began, their lives changed with the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Edward received his draft notice in February 1942 and he promptly proposed to Irene. They married on April 20, 1942, and were married for 74 years. Edward reported for basic training for the Army-Air Force in November of 1942 and began his four years of stateside service at Camp Devens, Massachusetts. Edward was discharged on Jan. 25, 1945, one day before his 28th birthday.

Two daughters were born, Nancy in 1946; and Carole in 1949.

Edward had a diverse career path, including teaching Agriculture at People’s Academy in Morrisville, Vermont, while at the same time starting a small farm on the side. He also worked as county agent for the Extension Service in both Vermont and Connecticut.

Edward and his family moved to Cuttingsville in 1956, which became their home for over 50 years. He decided to go into business for himself and became sole proprietor of a landscape business, which he operated well into his 80s. Edward was very involved with the politics and issues in the Town of Shrewsbury and served as tax collector for over two decades.

One of his greatest achievements and gifts to the family was the organization of a Bicentennial Reunion in 1991, recognizing the descendants of Samuel and Sally Cook, the first Cook settlers in the Town of Mount Holly. The weekend-long reunion was attended by 120 descendants from the eight children of Samuel and Sally and came from as far away as California.

Another gift to our family came from a wonderful accounting of his life, a memoir, lovingly transcribed by his daughter, Carole.

Edward will be remembered as a man of basic needs. He loved his heritage and his family. He loved his land and the satisfaction that comes from a hard day’s work. He grew up with the simplicity of life on the farm and had an enviable contentment with life’s simple pleasures. He will be missed but always fondly remembered for his tenacious nature.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Irene; daughters Nancy Cook Eddy of Rutland and Carole Cook Hass and husband Gary of Montpelier; five grandchildren, Gregory Durgin, Nathaniel Eddy, Tyler, Marcus and Jillian Hass; one brother Frederick of Montpelier and sister-in-law Laicita Cook; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, George; sister Edith Penney and brother-in-law John Penney; sister-in-law Esther Fiske Maynes and brother-in-law Peter Maynes; and infant granddaughter Kathleen Durgin.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful caregivers, Linda Holzworth, Denise Davine, Dee Filmore, Beth Barra and Wendy Clark, whose loving care enabled Ed and Irene to stay for several years in their apartment at The Maples Senior Living Community in Rutland; and most recently, the respect, compassion and loving care extended by the entire staff at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shrewsbury Historical Society, 499 Shunpike Road, Cuttingsville, 05738.

This obituary will also appear in the December 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

