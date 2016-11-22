STRAFFORD — A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church on Nov. 22 for Edward H. “Ed” Gramling, 94 who died Nov. 17, at the Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor. Burial with full military honors was held at the Strafford Cemetery in Strafford.

He was born on March 5, 1922 in Brooklyn, New York, son of Julius J. and Elisabeth (Kruse) Gramling.

The Gramling family moved to South Woodstock when Ed was young. He was raised on a farm and throughout his life he had a love of animals.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

For many years he worked for Ivan Shore of South Woodstock, and later for Frizzell Construction of Woodstock.

He married Mildred Townsend and together they raised six children. They were later divorced. In 1975 he married Margaret “Mig” Brown and made their home in Strafford. Mig died in 2008.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #24 of Woodstock and a cemetery commissioner in Strafford. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, grafting fruit trees, water witching, dancing at Tink Reed’s Dance Hall in Woodstock and Dreamland Dance Hall in Tunbridge. He loved farming and raising beef, sheep and chickens.

He is survived by his six children, Marie Abair of Enosburg Falls, Karen Tull of Cushing, Oklahoma, Shirley Gramling of Woodstock, Jane Lower of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Chris Gramling of Sharon, and Jim Gramling of White River Jct.; five step-children scattered throughout New England, Emmy Doyle, Becka Wheeler, Rick Brown, Peter Brown and Elizabeth Lachance; a sister, Bernie McClay of Manchester, New Hampshire; four brothers, Thomas Gramling of Perkinsville, Richard Gramling of Dover, Eugene Gramling of Alabama and Paul Gramling of Louisiana; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Strafford Food Shelf, 216 VT RT 132, South Strafford, 05070.

