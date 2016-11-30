WINDSOR — At his request private services will be held at the convenience of his family at a later date for Edwin T. Frizzell, 86, a resident of Windsor and a former longtime resident of both Hartland and Woodstock, who passed away Nov. 23 at the Cedar Hill Healthcare Center in Windsor.

He was born Nov. 20, 1930 in Hanover, New Hampshire, son of Arthur W. and Eva (Blood) Frizzell.

He received his schooling in Hartland and Woodstock, and graduated from Woodstock High School in 1949. After two years of business college he joined the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. While stationed at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, California he met and married Ruth Hullet of Sinclairville, New York on June 19, 1953. Following his honorable discharge he returned to Vermont, and worked with his father and brother operating the family construction business, A.W. Frizzell and Sons, Inc. for many years until his retirement. He then was employed as a realtor with Gould Realty in Woodstock.

Edwin was a longtime and active member of the Woodstock Rotary Club, the Woodstock American Legion Post and The Gideons.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth Frizzell of The Village at Cedar Hill in Windsor; one son, Stephen Frizzell and his wife, Margaret of Mossouri; one daughter, Teresa Heepe and her husband, Richard of New Hampshire; two sisters, Barbara Gates of Connecticut and Ruth Merriam of Vermont; one brother, Milton Frizzell of Florida; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, as well as many extended Heart Family here and throughout the world.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Phillip Frizzell and Marshall Frizzell; one son, Paul Frizzell; and a great granddaughter, Alayna Godfrey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Meals on Wheels program through the Thompson Center in Woodstock. (http://www.thompsonseniorcenter.org/)

