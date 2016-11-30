A complete obituary with service arrangements will be published at a later date for Ellen P. Booth, 101, who died peacefully on Nov. 26 at the Merten’s House in Woodstock.

A long-time resident of the Homestead, she had moved to the Merten’s House in August of this year.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock.

This obituary will also appear in the December 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.