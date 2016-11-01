Erroll R. “Inchy” Rice Obituary, 93

HARTLAND — Graveside services with full military honors were held Nov. 2, in the Hartland Village Cemetery for Erroll R. ‘Inchy” Rice, 93, who died Oct. 27, at his home in Hartland after a brief illness. Rev. Paul Sawyer officiated.He was born Feb. 18, 1923 in Hanover, New Hampshire, son of Rollin and Alice (Davis) Rice.He graduated from Windsor High School Class of 1941 and then shortly after was drafted to serve in World War II. “Inchy” served as a 1st Lieutenant Navigator on board a B17 bomber and was shot down over France on June 14, 1944. He was listed as “Missing In Action” for over two months during which time he avoided capture with the help of the French Underground. Erroll managed to escape back over enemy lines to return to his squadron and continued to serve his country until he was discharged on Nov. 9, 1945.After the war he worked for the State of Vermont as part of the Highway crew. On March 5, 1948 he married Jacqueline Henry and they had four children. Later, Inchy went to work as a supervisor at Cone-Blanchard Machine Company in Windsor where he worked for over 33 years. Throughout his working career he also farmed on the family homestead. Following his retirement he worked as a U.S Postal Service Relief Driver.Mrs. Rice died July 12, 1980. He was remarried on Jan. 18, 1985 to Edna “Peggy” Downing. They were married for 30 years before she died on August 17, 2015.Inchy served his home town of Hartland for six years as a selectman and earlier as the town constable. He was a member of the Hartland American Legion, Post #48, as well as the V.F.W. Post #2571 in White River Jct. He was a member of the Hartland Fish and Game Club and one of the founding members of the Hartland Hill Hoppers Snowmobile Club. Inchy loved to hunt, fish, snowmobile, go camping and watch the Boston Red Sox. He especially enjoyed spending time gardening. Up until just a few months ago he could be found tending his fine patch of asparagus.He is survived by his daughter, Cathie Kivler and her husband, Harry of Dunnellon, Florida, two sons, Ronnie Rice and his wife, Yvonne of Hartland, and Jimmie Rice and his close friend, Patty of South Royalton; two grandsons, Jason Rice of Hartland, and Justin Rice and his fiancé, Kate of Hartland; one granddaughter, Nicole Sawyer and her husband, Kevin of South Royalton; three step-sons, John Downing of Somersworth, New Hampshire, Mark Downing of Ponder, Texas, Terry Downing of Pilot Point, Texas; and many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his two wives; a son, Jon D. Rice; four brothers, Vinton, Charles, Reginald and Gordon Rice; and four sisters, Sarah Maynes, Alice Gould, Connie Tessier, and infant sister, Ardelle Rice.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to one of the following, the Hartland Hill Hoppers, P.O. Box 105, Hartland, 05048, the Hartland Fish and Game Club, P.O. Box 276, Hartland, 05048, or the Windsor Meals on Wheels Program at 46 North Main Street, Windsor.Condolences may be expressed to Inchy’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.comThe Knight Funeral Home in Windsor has been entrusted with arrangements.

