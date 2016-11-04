Focused Wasps Wallop Olympians, Advance to Nov. 4 Home Matchup

Woodstock Football vs. Otter Valley at James T. McLaughlin Athletic Field on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
By David Miles, Sports Correspondent
James T. McLaughlin Athletic Field was in great shape for Friday night’s playoff game, despite the snow that had fallen overnight, blanketing the grass. A cadre of volunteers, including parents and players, helped to remove the white stuff during the day.
The Woodstock football team also was in great shape Friday night, despite the spate of late-season injuries and the sting of the previous week’s loss to Windsor. It was evident that the Wasps had put that defeat behind them, routing Oxbow 58-0.
“Coming off a loss we didn’t take this team lightly,” said coach Ramsey Worrell. “We knew how close it was against them in the playoffs last year. Injuries have hit them hard, making them a different team than last year — even a different team than at the start of the season. But we respected what they could do. It’s the playoffs and you’ve got to respect everybody.”Once again the Woodstock defense was outstanding. It was the Wasps’ second shutout of the year and, more impressively, the fifth time in nine games that they have held the opposition scoreless in the first half.
“Our ends did a good job in pursuit,” said Cole Wescott. “And our middle linebackers were strong against the pass.”
The Olympians tried to run wide a number of times, but the Wasps strung them out successfully, not allowing Harley Wescott or Jacob Stimson to turn the corner. Oxbow only gained 62 yards on the ground, 27 of which came on one Stimson second quarter run.
Turnovers have hurt Oxbow all season long and they came back to haunt the visitors once again. They fumbled the ball five plays after the opening kickoff and Wescott recovered on the Oxbow 23, setting up a Luc Issa to Daniel Robinson touchdown pass.
Hunter Balch recovered a fumble on the subsequent Oxbow possession and returned it 18 yards to the Oxbow 34. Two plays later Ezra Astbury doubled the lead with a 26-yard touchdown run.
Issa then intercepted a Noah Johnson pass the third time the Olympians had the ball. That led to a Reiner Brown 25-yard score.
Late in the first quarter Wescott forced Johnson to hurry his third down throw, forcing an incomplete pass. Two plays after the punt, Robinson split through the Olympian defense for a 64-yard score and the Woodstock lead was 27-0 before the first period came to an end.
“We prepared well all week for this game,” said Worrell. “And once again Micah [Schlabach] and Reiner [Brown] had to step up. They handled the situation well. Luc [Issa] got more time on defense for us too. “I was also happy to have Caden White back in the line-up. We got some of the rust knocked off of him too.” White had not played since being knocked out of action on the opening kick-off of the Poultney-MSJ game three weeks ago.
Woodstock advances to play Otter Valley, a team that is vastly improved since falling to Woodstock early in the season. The Otters are on a five-game winning streak, having won those games by an average score of 42-10. They are also the defending D-III state champions.
“I’m proud of how we did today. We stepped it up and played hard,” said Evan Patch. “And I can’t wait to see what’s next.”
Extra Points: Only once all season, in week six against Poultney-MSJ, has the WUHS defense allowed more than one first half score….Issa completed his only other pass of the night, a 22-yarder to tight end Caleb Webb….Back-up kicker Jed Astbury converted four of his six extra point attempts. With a big second half-lead, Worrell chose to have the offense take a knee rather than try and add to the lead after the three second-half touchdowns….Jed’s twin, Ora Astbury, had two second half touchdowns, on runs of 15 and 18 yards. White also scored after intermission on a one-yard plunge….White also had a second half interception, on a ball that was originally tipped by Ezra Astbury….The Wasps had 17 first downs to only 7 for Oxbow….Brown rushed for a career-high 78 yards on his six carries.
An Oxbow defenders tries to grab Woodstock’s Ezra Astbury by the jersey in their game Friday.
Bruce Longley Photo