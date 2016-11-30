WHITE RIVER JCT. — A Mass of Christian Burial was held Nov 28 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Windsor for Ford C. Geno, 74, a resident of White River Jct. and a former longtime resident of Hartland, who passed away Nov. 21 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Rev. Charles R. Danielson, Pastor, was Celebrant. Committal services with military honors will be held in the spring in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center.He was born Dec. 6, 1941 in Rutland, son of Frederick and Lola (Enslow) Geno.He received his schooling in Rutland and attended Rutland High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War Era and a member of the Vermont National Guard, proudly serving a combined total of over 30 years.He married Charlene LeBlanc in Rutland on Jan. 10, 1964 and they resided in Rutland until moving to Enfield, New Hampshire in 1969 and later to Lebanon, New Hampshire.They most recently resided in Hartland for over 30 years where Ford served as Town Constable. He was also employed at Thermal Dynamics in West Lebanon for 30 years until his retirement.Mr. Geno had a strong faith and was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Windsor where he served as an usher, and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Fontaine Council. He was also a member of the Hartland American Legion Post #48.He enjoyed the outdoors and was fond of hunting, fishing and woodworking. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife recently move to White River Jct.Survivors include his wife, Charlene Geno of White River Jct.; two sons, Scott Geno of Guilford and Erik Geno and his wife, Damaris of Plainfield, New Hampshire; two daughters, Tracy Geno of Enfield, New Hampshire and Tricia Cornelius and her husband, Peter of Hartland; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; and five brothers, Frederick, Francis, Robert, Earl and an infant brother.His family wishes to acknowledge and thank the Hartford Fire Department and EMT’s for all their efforts.Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Church Insurance Fund at PO Box 46, Windsor, 05089.The Knight Funeral Home in Windsor is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be made to Mr. Geno’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com

This obituary will also appear in the December 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

