Francis Dietz Obituary, 92

NORTH TROY — The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Church, North Troy, on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. for Francis G. (Frank) Dietz, 92, who passed away after a brief but painful illness on Nov. 6. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery, Lowell.Frank was born on March 5, 1924 in New Ulm, Minnesota, the third of seven children of the late Henry A. and Esther (Renner) Dietz.After finishing high school, Frank entered the Army Air Force and served through the duration of World War II. He studied for his teaching degree on the GI Bill at the University of San Francisco and later obtained his Masters in Education.He married Sarah (Marie) Barr on April 11, 1953 and together they had six children to whom they devoted their lives.After teaching some years in the Lagunitas School District in the San Francisco area, Frank and Marie moved with their then four children to Taftsville in 1961. Frank taught first at Woodstock Elementary School, and then in Perkinsville and Ascutney. Frank loved teaching and was known to be strict, but fatherly to his pupils. He retired from teaching in 1987.After his retirement, Frank and Marie moved to North Troy. Frank volunteered at the Bel –Aire Nursing Home in Newport for many years, providing entertainment for the people there and being named “Volunteer of the Decade.” Frank also served on the Rand Memorial Library Board in North Troy for many years. He was a Civil War buff and attended the monthly dinner meetings of the Civil War Round Table.Frank’s continuing care for children was evident in his retirement when he took on the responsibility of being guardian ad litum for children in the family court in Newport, a responsibility he exercised for a number of years.Frank was a passionate gardener and proudly produced vegetables enough for his family – and others. He enjoyed sports and was an enthusiastic and long-suffering Red Sox fan.Frank was a life-long faithful Catholic whose faith in Jesus Christ and devotion to the Blessed Mother sustained him throughout his life. He was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in North Troy, where he served on the Parish Council. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over thirty years and was active in their Troy Council.Above all, Frank loved his family. He was survived by his daughters Mary Theresa (Jeff) of Tucson, Arizona, Margaret (Sr. M. Roberta, MC) of Brooklyn, New York, Gretchen of Boston, Massachusetts, Kathleen of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Bridget (Lonny) and their children, Daniel, Nicholas, Matthew, Molly, Ethan and Samantha, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and his son, Francis (Julie) and his children, Malik, Cameron and Derik, of Fairfax, Virginia; one sister Dorothy; two brothers Richard and John (Jane); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is likewise survived by his two loving caregivers, Gail Thompson and Diane Bartlett, to whom Frank’s family wishes to express great gratitude for their devoted and dedicated care over the past 12 years.He was predeceased by his wife Marie; his parents; one brother Jerry; and two sisters Marion and Joan.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. or to the Knights of Columbus, Chapter 7943, 18 N. Pleasant St., North Troy, VT 05859. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

This obituary will also appear in the November 10, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.