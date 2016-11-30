There will be a celebration of life this July for Gertrude Jean Murphy who died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 13, nine days before her 94th birthday. Family and wonderful staff at Springfield Hospital Vermont had surrounded her with love and care during her final days. Her passing came quickly and gently, as was her wish.

“Gert” was survived by three children, Clay Murphy of Seattle, Washington, David Murphy and Nancy Kilrain of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Colleen Murphy of Seattle, Washington, Michael Murphy of Burlington, Brendan Kilrain of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts and Katie Kilrain-Hayes of Troy, New York; and the greatest joy of her life were two great-grandchildren Aubrey Kilrain-Hayes and Natalie Kilrain.

She was predeceased by her parents, George and Emma Grimshaw; one brother, George Grimshaw; and her husband, Samuel H. Murphy.

As a young woman, Gert enjoyed bowling, water and snow skiing, and summers at Lake George. All of her life, she loved art… from painting to quilting and cross-stitch. But she most loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her church, stuffed bear collection, her chocolate (and her scotch.)

She never made a sammie without butter (lots of butter) on both pieces of bread. Her home always had fresh baked chocolate chip cookies (with extra butter) in the cookie jar. She was greatly loved and will be missed.

This obituary will also appear in the December 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

