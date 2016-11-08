H. Jay Richardson Obituary, 91

There will be no services at this time for H. Jay Richardson, 91, who died Oct. 26 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Jay was born on July 25, 1925 in Mayfield, New York, son of Harold and Ethel (Gifford) Richardson.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and business manager for Meads of Greenwich, Connecticut.

He is survived by his wife Barbara (Franus) Richardson of Woodstock; two sons, Dean Richardson of Stanford, Connecticut and Terrance Richardson of Killington; his stepson Joseph Gibson of Newport, Rhode Island; and his stepdaughter Susan Gibson of Youngsville, North Carolina.

He was predeceased by a brother David.

